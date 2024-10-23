They were preparing a terrorist attack in Kyiv. The SBU detained agents of the Russian GRU

Law enforcement officers detained two Russian intelligence agents. They wanted to detonate homemade explosives in one of the crowded places of Kyiv.
Points of attention
- The SBU detained two agents of the Russian GRU, who were preparing a terrorist attack in Kyiv, planning an explosive in one of the crowded places of the city.
- Intelligence remotely recruited a resident of Zaporozhye to manufacture explosives, which they planned to connect to a detonator.
- Terrorists face life imprisonment with confiscation of property for treason under martial law.
- Agents of the Russian GRU were also to complete the task of setting fire to the military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia before the terrorist attack.
- The attackers were arrested at the scene of the crime during an attempt to set fire to an infantry fighting vehicle on the southern front.
What is known about the detained agents of the Russian GRU
As reported by the SBU, two Russian agents were detained who were supposed to prepare an improvised explosive device and detonate it in one of the crowded places of Kyiv
The goal of the occupiers was the maximum number of casualties among the civilian population of Kyiv in order to spread panic among the citizens.
Russian intelligence remotely recruited a 20-year-old resident of Zaporozhye through Telegram, where she was looking for easy earnings. After being recruited, she received detailed instructions on how to make explosives from improvised materials.
It was established that the woman was in contact with an employee of the Russian GRU, who was in the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region.
She involved her 26-year-old roommate in cooperation with the Russians. Before the terrorist attack, they had to carry out a control task — to set fire to several units of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye region.
What is the punishment for terrorists?
SBU counter-intelligence detained both at the scene of the crime when they tried to set fire to an infantry fighting vehicle (BMP) that was on duty on the southern front.
The traitors were notified of suspicion under Articles 28 and 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed by a group of persons under martial law).
The perpetrators are being held without bail and face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
