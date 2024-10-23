They were preparing a terrorist attack in Kyiv. The SBU detained agents of the Russian GRU

Law enforcement officers detained two Russian intelligence agents. They wanted to detonate homemade explosives in one of the crowded places of Kyiv.

What is known about the detained agents of the Russian GRU

As reported by the SBU, two Russian agents were detained who were supposed to prepare an improvised explosive device and detonate it in one of the crowded places of Kyiv

The goal of the occupiers was the maximum number of casualties among the civilian population of Kyiv in order to spread panic among the citizens.

Russian intelligence remotely recruited a 20-year-old resident of Zaporozhye through Telegram, where she was looking for easy earnings. After being recruited, she received detailed instructions on how to make explosives from improvised materials.

According to the SBU, on the instructions of the Russian side, the attacker prepared two mobile phones to be connected to the detonator with the plastid, which she had to take from the hiding place. The Russian occupiers planned to give her the geolocation of the cache on the eve of the terrorist attack. Share

It was established that the woman was in contact with an employee of the Russian GRU, who was in the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region.

She involved her 26-year-old roommate in cooperation with the Russians. Before the terrorist attack, they had to carry out a control task — to set fire to several units of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye region.

What is the punishment for terrorists?

SBU counter-intelligence detained both at the scene of the crime when they tried to set fire to an infantry fighting vehicle (BMP) that was on duty on the southern front.

The traitors were notified of suspicion under Articles 28 and 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed by a group of persons under martial law).