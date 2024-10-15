Directed Russian artillery at his brigade. The SBU detained a "mole" in the ranks of the Armed Forces
Directed Russian artillery at his brigade. The SBU detained a "mole" in the ranks of the Armed Forces

In the Donetsk region, a 22-year-old operator of unmanned systems of one of the brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which maintains the defense in the Kramatorsk direction, was detained. He transmitted information about the locations of his unit to the enemy.

  • The operator of unmanned systems from the armed forces brigade was detained for transferring the coordinates of his unit to an enemy special service agent.
  • The traitor tried to give the coordinates of other units of the Armed Forces to the enemy, but his activities were exposed in time by counter-intelligence agents.
  • The detainee faces life imprisonment for treason committed under martial law.
  • The serviceman came into the sight of the occupying forces due to pro-Kremlin comments on the Internet and support for Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • The SBU openly exposed the activities of the traitor and prevented potential strikes on Ukrainian positions.

What is known about the arrested traitor

According to the SBU, the traitor gave the coordinates of the unit that was adjusting fire on the Russian occupiers attacking Chasiv Yar to an enemy special service officer.

The Russians planned to use this information to strike Ukrainian positions. In addition, the traitor tried to give the enemy the coordinates of other units of the Armed Forces in the area of Chasovoy Yar.

However, SBU military counter-intelligence agents exposed his activities in time and prevented enemy attacks.

According to the investigation, the suspect came to the attention of the occupiers because of his pro-Kremlin comments in Russian Telegram channels, where he supported Russia's war against Ukraine, the SBU adds.

During the searches, mobile phones with evidence of working for the enemy were seized.

What is the punishment for the arrested traitor

The detainee was informed of the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — treason committed under martial law.

He is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

