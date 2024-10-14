Adjusted the shelling of the Russian Federation online. The SBU detained enemy agents

The SBU detained two agents of the Russian special services. They installed hidden cameras to adjust artillery fire in the Poltava and Sumy regions.
Points of attention
- Two agents of the Russian special services who installed cameras to adjust artillery fire in Ukraine were detained.
- The agents were recruited through the search for part-time work in Telegram channels and performed the task of reconnaissance of energy infrastructure objects.
- The perpetrators face life imprisonment on charges of treason under martial law.
- The Security Service of Ukraine revealed the scheme for installing espionage equipment and for the first time showed photos of other energy facilities that might have been targeted by agents.
- Find out what steps Ukraine is taking to prevent the actions of Russian spies and what punishment awaits the arrested traitors.
What is known about the detained agents of the Russian Federation
As reported in the SBU, both were recruited in the summer of this year by looking for part-time work in Telegram channels.
Their main tasks were intelligence on airfields of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, thermal power plants and other energy infrastructure facilities.
Agents first found the necessary targets, and then installed mobile phones with the function of online broadcasting, disguising them near the objects. External batteries were used for continuous operation of the devices.
What punishment threatens the arrested traitors
The perpetrators were arrested on the spot during the installation of espionage equipment near the military facility.
They face life imprisonment on charges of treason committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
