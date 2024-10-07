"Zlyvala" locations of the Defense Forces in Kharkiv. The SSU detained a Russian informer

The Security Service of Ukraine arrested an enemy informer who was spying on the locations of the Defense Forces in Kharkiv and passing this information on to the Russian special services.

The security service detained another enemy accomplice in Kharkiv, who acted in the interests of the aggressor state. The attacker "poured" into one of the Telegram channels of the location of the Defense Forces.

First of all, we are talking about places of concentration and movement routes of Ukrainian defenders, as well as places of their temporary stay.

As the investigation established, the suspect is a 44-year-old local resident who works in the field of public transport.

During the performance of official duties, the woman secretly recorded the time and places where servicemen of individual units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were. Share

Online, she prepared text messages indicating the locations of the Defense Forces.

Then the attacker published closed information in the Telegram channel, which was used by the Russian special services to collect intelligence on the deployment of units of the Armed Forces.

Employees of the Security Service documented the subversive activities of the accused and detained her in her own apartment. A mobile phone with evidence of crimes was seized from the detainee.

So far, SBU investigators have informed the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement and location of the Armed Forces if it is possible to identify them on the ground). The perpetrator is in custody without bail. She faces up to 8 years in prison.

The SSU notes that the woman, in her free time from work, helped the Russians aim at the bases of the Defense Forces in Kharkiv.

She received geo-locations of potential targets from the occupiers, and then conducted reconnaissance there.

When she was near the facility, she surreptitiously observed it to establish an approximate number of personnel and military equipment there.