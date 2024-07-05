A female FSB agent group for adjusting Russia's strikes on Odesa detained

At the behest of the Russian FSB, the women were preparing a massive missile-drone attack on the city's military infrastructure.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) neutralised an agent group of the FSB of Russia, which operated in Odesa.

The enemy cell included three city residents aged 19 to 23 who worked in a local coffee shop.

On the instructions of the Russian special services, they were preparing a massive missile-drone attack on the military infrastructure of Odesa.

To establish the coordinates of potential targets, the figures went around the city under the guise of friendly walks. In case of detection of a "necessary" object, the agents were photographed against its background; in particular, they took a selfie with reference to the area.

The enemy was most interested in the locations of military headquarters and medical facilities where Ukrainian defenders were being treated.

Also, the participants tried to identify the combat positions of the air defense and coast guard units that defend the city from the air and the sea.

The agent sent the received information to her supervisor from the FSB via messenger. They hid behind fictitious nicknames for the conspiracy during correspondence and used anonymous chat.

SSU neutralised the FSB agent group

According to the investigation, the suspects scouted the locations of air defence systems and installed wireless magnetic cameras on the territory of the Odesa seaport. They used a taxi for the conspiracy, and the women wore wigs.

SSU noted that they detained a resident of the FSB agent group and his accomplice while they were photographing a military object. And a resident — in her own home, after she had done preliminary reconnaissance near a potential target.