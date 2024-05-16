In Kharkiv, law enforcement officers detained a student who was collecting data for the enemy on the locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and military equipment in the city.

The student photographed the locations and passed the information on to the FSB

At the beginning of 2024, an 18-year-old student of one of the universities in Kharkiv started communicating with an FSB employee from the Belgorod region of Russia through a messenger. He was promised a reward for cooperating with the enemy.

From a representative of the Russian special service, the student received the task of collecting data on the bases of the Ukrainian army and military equipment in Kharkiv. This information was necessary for Russia to plan a new offensive on the region.

The suspect walked around the city and tried to find the bases of the Ukrainian military.

He secretly photographed the locations, marked the coordinates on Google maps and passed them on to an FSB officer.

The police detained the student. A mobile phone with evidence of intelligence and subversive activities for the benefit of Russia was seized from him.

In addition, he managed to receive part of the funds in the amount of 10 thousand hryvnias for his "work" against the enemy.

The student was informed of suspicion of treason committed under martial law. The suspect was remanded in custody without bail.

A priest of the UOC-MP from Kherson has been charged with supporting the occupiers

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) informed in absentia about the suspicion to the cleric of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), Nazar Shkil, who supported the accession of Kherson region to Russia and painted the entrance stele in the Russian "tricolor".

The figure as a cleric of the local UOC-MP during the occupation of Kherson supported the Russians and began to cooperate with them. He also urged believers to support a pseudo-referendum on the "joining" of the region to Russia.

Subsequently, gauleiter Saldo approved his ‘candidacy’ for the head of the local occupation organisation of the Russian Federation, which operated under the guise of a ‘public youth association’. Share

Holding this position, the cleric gathered like-minded people and painted a stele at the entrance to the then-occupied Kherson in the colours of the Russian flag. It is known that the suspect spoke about this on Russian central TV channels.