Russian FSB agent group was detained in Odesa
Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
Russian FSB agents
The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) neutralised an agent group of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation in Odesa. According to the special service, it included two members and their accomplices.

  • FSB agents installed wireless magnetic cameras in the Odessa seaport, using taxis and wigs for disguise.
  • A criminal case was opened against the detained agents for espionage and cooperation with the special services of the Russian Federation.

Russian FSB agents scouted the air defence systems locations in Odesa

According to the investigation, the perpetrators scouted the locations of air defense systems, and also installed wireless magnetic cameras on the territory of the Odesa seaport. They used a taxi for the conspiracy, and the woman wore wigs.

In order to establish the appropriate coordinates, the agents systematically visited the regional center and its surrounding areas. In case of detection of "necessary" objects, they were covertly photographed and the corresponding geolocations were marked on Google maps, the report says.

The SSU noted that they detained a resident of the FSB agent group and his accomplice while they were photographing a military object. And a resident — in her own home, after she had done preliminary reconnaissance near a potential target.

During the searches, mobile phones were seized from the detainees, which they purchased separately and used exclusively for communication with the special services. They were informed of the suspicion under Chapter 3 of Art. 28, Chapter 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. All are currently in custody, facing life imprisonment.

SSU detained a group of provocateurs

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a group of public "activists" who were preparing a series of provocations in Kyiv on June 30, 2024.

According to the investigation, the group was headed by the co-founder of a public organisation known for its anti-Ukrainian actions since 2015.

Under the guise of holding a so-called "party", the attackers planned to announce the "removal from power" of the current military and political leadership of Ukraine.

Then they hoped to seize the building of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and block its work.

The organisers had to arrange a supposedly peaceful meeting in the capital's centre to gather people. However, most participants wanted to use people without revealing their true intentions regarding the provocations.

Ukraine
Ukraine
Ukraine
