According to the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, Ukraine is constantly trying to improve its own ability to attack the air defense equipment of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the territories occupied by Russia, in particular in Crimea.
Points of attention
- Ukraine is striving to enhance its capabilities to destroy air defense systems, including the advanced S-500 in Crimea, as stated by the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk.
- The Security Service of Ukraine has released a video showcasing the destruction of air defense systems of the Russian occupation army in Crimea, highlighting their efforts in combating Russian military aggression.
- The deployment of elements of the S-500 air defense system by Russian occupiers in Crimea has raised concerns, leading Ukraine to closely monitor enemy military movements in the region.
- Malyuk emphasized that Ukraine is working on further steps to counter Russian military aggression, with plans to enhance its ability to target the S-500 air defense system.
- While specific details of the future actions remain confidential for security reasons, Ukraine continues to analyze the situation on the battlefield and prepare for potential challenges ahead.
Ukraine is working on the ability to destroy the S-500 air defense system in Crimea. What is known
At the beginning of June, information appeared that the Russian occupiers had transferred elements of their latest S-500 air defense system to the territory of the occupied Crimea.
It is likely that the criminal army of the Russian Federation will test the new complex of air defense systems in combat conditions.
S-500 ("Prometheus") is called the newest Russian long-range air defense system. According to the Russians themselves, the anti-aircraft complex should complement previous versions, for example, the S-400.
The head of the SBU emphasized that Ukraine closely monitors all movements of enemy military equipment on the territory of occupied Crimea.
He also noted that for security reasons, he will not reveal all the details.
The SBU released a video of the destruction of air defense systems of the occupation army of the Russian Federation
The SBU showed the work of its own special forces, which destroy the air defense systems of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
So, among the targets hit were four TOR-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems, three Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as one BUK anti-aircraft missile system.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-