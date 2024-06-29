Is Ukraine capable of destroying the S-500 air defense system — Malyuk's answer
Is Ukraine capable of destroying the S-500 air defense system — Malyuk's answer

Vasyl Malyuk
Source:  online.ua

According to the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, Ukraine is constantly trying to improve its own ability to attack the air defense equipment of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the territories occupied by Russia, in particular in Crimea.

Ukraine is working on the ability to destroy the S-500 air defense system in Crimea. What is known

At the beginning of June, information appeared that the Russian occupiers had transferred elements of their latest S-500 air defense system to the territory of the occupied Crimea.

It is likely that the criminal army of the Russian Federation will test the new complex of air defense systems in combat conditions.

S-500 ("Prometheus") is called the newest Russian long-range air defense system. According to the Russians themselves, the anti-aircraft complex should complement previous versions, for example, the S-400.

The head of the SBU emphasized that Ukraine closely monitors all movements of enemy military equipment on the territory of occupied Crimea.

Everything has its own time, we are constantly working, including on enemy air defense systems. Of course, there will be many different surprises ahead, - said Malyuk.

He also noted that for security reasons, he will not reveal all the details.

There are many plans, and they come from an analysis of the situation on the battlefield. But I will not reveal them, - the head of the SBU emphasized.

The SBU released a video of the destruction of air defense systems of the occupation army of the Russian Federation

The SBU showed the work of its own special forces, which destroy the air defense systems of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

So, among the targets hit were four TOR-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems, three Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as one BUK anti-aircraft missile system.

