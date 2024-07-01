A group of provocateurs planning to take over Ukraine's parliament was detained

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) exposed a group of public "activists" preparing a series of provocations in Kyiv on June 30, 2024.

SSU detained the perpetrators for preparing a large-scale provocation

According to the investigation, the group was headed by the co-founder of a public organisation known for its anti-Ukrainian actions since 2015.

Under the guise of holding a so-called "party", the attackers planned to announce the "removal from power" of the current military and political leadership of Ukraine.

Then, they hoped to seize the building of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and block its work.

In order to gather people, the organisers had to arrange a supposedly peaceful meeting in the center of the capital. But most of the participants of the event wanted to use "dark" - without revealing to them the true intentions regarding the provocations.

The perpetrators planned to spread information about the "disturbances" in Kyiv through domestic and foreign information resources. They hoped this would shake up the social and political situation within our country, which would benefit the Russian Federation.

The main organiser involved several accomplices in implementing the criminal plan—representatives of public organisations from Kyiv, Dnipro, and other regions. For the purpose of conspiracy, they communicated with each other using different messengers and, if they met, in small groups of three people.

The security service exposed the participants' illegal intentions early, documented their subversive activities, and arrested the organisers.

During the searches of the residences of the provocateurs, the following were found:

weapons and ammunition;

mobile phones, computer equipment and draft records with evidence of criminal activities.

So far, the investigators of the Security Service have informed the detainees about the suspicion under Chapters 1, 2, 3 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (actions and calls to action aimed at violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or at the seizure of state power).

Detainees were placed in custody. An investigation is ongoing to establish the crime's circumstances and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Perpetrators face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

SSU arrested pro-Kremlin agitators

The Security Service neutralised a new network of agitators who acted in the interests of Russia in various regions of Ukraine. One of the perpetrators has already received an actual prison term.

Henchmen of the aggressor praised the occupation groups of the Russian Federation, justified their war crimes and called for the capture of the entire territory of Ukraine.

Thus, in Odesa, according to the SSU materials, a supporter of Russism, who was in constant contact with Colonel-General Igor Ilyash, deputy director of the Rosguard, was sentenced to 6 years in prison.