The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) exposed a group of public "activists" preparing a series of provocations in Kyiv on June 30, 2024.
Points of attention
- A group of provocateurs planned to seize the Verkhovna Rada and announce the "removal from power" of senior government officials of Ukraine.
- The SSU prematurely exposed the preparation of the provocation and detained the organizers of the criminal scheme.
- Detainees face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property for calling for a violent change of power.
- The SSU ensures the security of the state and neutralises pro-Kremlin agitators and attempts to interfere in Ukrainian affairs.
SSU detained the perpetrators for preparing a large-scale provocation
According to the investigation, the group was headed by the co-founder of a public organisation known for its anti-Ukrainian actions since 2015.
Under the guise of holding a so-called "party", the attackers planned to announce the "removal from power" of the current military and political leadership of Ukraine.
Then, they hoped to seize the building of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and block its work.
The perpetrators planned to spread information about the "disturbances" in Kyiv through domestic and foreign information resources. They hoped this would shake up the social and political situation within our country, which would benefit the Russian Federation.
The main organiser involved several accomplices in implementing the criminal plan—representatives of public organisations from Kyiv, Dnipro, and other regions. For the purpose of conspiracy, they communicated with each other using different messengers and, if they met, in small groups of three people.
The security service exposed the participants' illegal intentions early, documented their subversive activities, and arrested the organisers.
During the searches of the residences of the provocateurs, the following were found:
weapons and ammunition;
mobile phones, computer equipment and draft records with evidence of criminal activities.
Detainees were placed in custody. An investigation is ongoing to establish the crime's circumstances and bring the perpetrators to justice.
Perpetrators face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.
SSU arrested pro-Kremlin agitators
The Security Service neutralised a new network of agitators who acted in the interests of Russia in various regions of Ukraine. One of the perpetrators has already received an actual prison term.
Henchmen of the aggressor praised the occupation groups of the Russian Federation, justified their war crimes and called for the capture of the entire territory of Ukraine.
Thus, in Odesa, according to the SSU materials, a supporter of Russism, who was in constant contact with Colonel-General Igor Ilyash, deputy director of the Rosguard, was sentenced to 6 years in prison.
As the investigation established, the convict had been friends with him since he was young, when they lived together in Odesa. During phone conversations with Ilyash, he called for the capture of the city and the entire territory of Ukraine. In addition, the person involved "leaked" the Russian general with relevant information about the consequences of enemy attacks on the regional center.
