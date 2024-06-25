Five pro-Russian agitators were detained: details

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) exposed 5 more pro-Russian agitators: one of them was in contact with a general of the Russian Federation.

SSU neutralised a new network of agitators who acted in the interests of Russia in various regions of Ukraine. One of the perpetrators has already received a real prison term.

Henchmen of the aggressor praised the occupation groups of the Russian Federation, justified their war crimes and called for the capture of the entire territory of Ukraine.

In Odesa, according to SSU materials, a supporter of racism, who was in constant contact with Colonel-General Igor Ilyash, deputy director of the Russian Guard, was sentenced to six years in prison.

As the investigation established, the convict had been friends with him since he was young, when they lived together in Odesa. During phone conversations with Ilyash, he called for the capture of the city and the entire territory of Ukraine. In addition, the person involved "leaked" the Russian general with relevant information about the consequences of enemy attacks on the regional center. Share

In Kyiv, the SBU exposed an enemy agitator who was spreading pro-Kremlin narratives under the guise of a journalist and human rights defender. He called for dodging of mobilisation and tried to discredit the Security and Defence Forces.

To do this, he created artificial conflict situations with law enforcement officers and military personnel on the city streets and in the public reception rooms of state institutions.

The attacker recorded his provocations on a mobile phone camera. Then he posted this video on the YouTube channel and his own pages in social networks with a total audience of more than 12 thousand users.

In the Cherkasy region, an employee of the local division of Ukrzaliznytsia was exposed for subversive activities. The stuntwoman spread Kremlin fakes about the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine among her colleagues and acquaintances.

Among other things, she glorified the occupiers and spread misinformation about the servicemen of the Defence Forces. Share

According to the investigation, the woman moved to Cherkasy from the temporarily occupied part of the Luhansk region in the spring of 2022. Subsequently, she began to look for ways to leave for the aggressor country, where she had relatives who supported the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

In the Poltava region, two more enemy agitators who supported the occupation of Ukraine on their social media pages were exposed. Also, in their posts, the defendants tried to discredit the Defence Forces and glorified the "Russian measure".

According to the revealed facts, investigations are ongoing to bring the guilty parties to justice.

SSU detained the Telegram channel administrator in Zaporizhzhia

One of the suspects turned out to be a local resident of Zaporozhzhia, who has his own Telegram channel with an audience of almost 140,000 users.

According to law enforcement officers, the man published a video in order to "promote" the information resource, which showed the location of the firing position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region.

He also released a video showing the defence lines of Ukrainian troops in the Robotyne area of Zaporizhzhia. In addition, the man published a broadcast of the movement of armoured vehicles and artillery systems in one of Ukraine's regions.