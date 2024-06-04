SSU blocks spreading of anti-Ukrainian literature by pro-Russian provokers in UOC

The Moscow Patriarchate's Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC MP) network of church pews discovered and blocked a channel for the distribution of anti-Ukrainian literature, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) reported.
The UOC (MP) continues to destabilise the situation inside Ukraine
The SSU reports that it has removed pro-Russian publications that promoted religious intolerance and justified the Russian Federation's war against our country.
Hostile literature was found in Uzhhorod, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv and Kyiv on the territory of one of the networks of church pews of the UOC (MP).
The SSU noted that the active mass distribution of pro-Russian publications could be the cause of destabilising the socio-political situation in Ukraine in favour of the aggressor country.
Based on the collected evidence, the owner of one of the shops was notified of suspicion under Chapter 1 of Article 300 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (importation, production or distribution of works promoting the cult of violence and cruelty, racial, national or religious intolerance and discrimination).
In addition, it is emphasised that an investigation is underway to establish the crime's circumstances and bring criminals to justice.
Artem "Skhidnyi" Karyakin urges Ukraine's parliament to ban the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine
Military serviceman and partisan Artem "Skhidnyi" Karyakin powerfully appealed to the Verkhovna Rada to adopt bill No. 8371 on the banning of the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.
Military serviceman noted that followers of the FSB represented by the Russian Orthodox Church have no place in our country, especially at the moment of total war for the right to exist of our nation in independent Ukraine.
It is essential to understand that bill No. 8371 aims to ban the activities of the Russian Orthodox Church, deprive religious organisations of the right to use state and communal property so as not to sever their ties with Moscow, amplify the transition of Orthodox communities from the Moscow church to the Ukrainian one.
