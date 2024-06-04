The Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen and partisan Artem "Skhidnyi" Karyakin appealed to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to support and adopt bill No. 8371, which bans the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) in Ukraine.

I believe that followers of the FSB in the person of the Russian Orthodox Church have no place in our country, especially at the moment of total war for the right to exist of our nation in independent Ukraine. Artem "Skhidnyi" Karyakin AFU serviceman, partisan

Artem Karyakin also appealed to his comrades from various units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to record similar appeals and support an important initiative that, in his opinion, will save a thousand lives of Ukrainians.

Bill No. 8371 prohibits the activities of the Russian Orthodox Church, deprives religious organisations that do not sever their ties with Moscow of the right to use state and communal property, and simplifies the transition of Orthodox communities from the Moscow church to the Ukrainian one.

Artem "Skhidniy" Karyakin described the most likely ending of the Russo-Ukrainian war

In an interview with Online.UA, the serviceman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and partisan Artem "Skhidnyi" Karyakin noted that our army has every chance to de-occupy the regions captured by the enemy and reach the borders of 1991.

However, Artem Karyakin also warned that such a scenario could unfold already in the context of a probably much bigger war than we have now.

It won't be very soon. Those processes that Putin has already started, they will end in defeat for him in any case. "I don't believe in his victory," said Artem "Skhidnyi" Karyakin. Share

According to him, neither the rattling of nuclear weapons nor even their use will save the Russian dictator from defeat on the Ukrainian front.