Russian agent for preparing missile strikes on Chernivtsi region detained

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained a Russian informant who was preparing missile strikes on Bukovina.

The Russian informant was preparing missile strikes on Chernivtsi

A 36-year-old resident of Chernivtsi, who was hiding from mobilisation, independently offered his help to the Russian army.

Security forces said that the attacker, demonstrating his loyalty to the Russian Federation, set fire to a Ukrainian flag.

The traitor tried to establish the location of warehouses with fuel and lubricants on the territory of the city and its surroundings. To communicate with the occupiers, the suspect used one of the Russian video chats, which is controlled by the special services of the Russian Federation, the report says. Share

SSU officers detained a Russian agent and seized three phones, two laptops, a tablet and flash drives with evidence of working for the enemy.

The man is currently in custody. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

SSU reported the suspicion to Russian general Turchenyuk

The Security Service of Ukraine reported the suspicion to the general of the Russian Guard, who participated in the capture and occupation of the right bank of the Kherson region — Ihor Turchenyuk.

The figurehead in the case is the Russian colonel-general Igor Turchenyuk, the commander of the "South" troop group of the Russian Guard.

According to the investigation, at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, his units captured the right-bank territory of the Kherson region.

During the occupation of the region, Turchenyuk commanded the so-called "filtration" groups of Russians who persecuted members of the resistance movement.

In addition, on the order of the Russian general, his subordinates attacked the participants of the protest actions who opposed the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. During the dispersal of peaceful assemblies, the occupiers abducted people right in the middle of the street and took them to Russian torture camps.