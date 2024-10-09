The SBU detained an FSB adjuster. He was recruited through a "honey trap"

SBU counter-intelligence detained an FSB informant who was active in the Donetsk and Sumy regions. The agent scouted the positions of Ukrainian troops and corrected the airstrikes of the occupiers.
Points of attention
- The SBU detained an FSB informant who was correcting the airstrikes of the occupiers.
- The detained agent was recruited through a "honey trap" on a dating site.
- The perpetrator faces up to 12 years in prison for illegal intelligence activities.
- The agent passed data on Ukrainian military positions and actions of air defense to the Russian special services.
- The detainee is in custody, awaiting punishment for the crimes committed.
What is known about the detained agent
As the SBU reported, the enemy's greatest interest was caused by the locations of the Defense Forces in the Pokrovsky direction, one of the hottest fronts.
Subsequently, the new moon began to record Ukrainian military positions in the Pokrovsk region and transmit data to the occupiers about the consequences of airstrikes.
After that, the FSB sent an agent to the Sumy region to monitor the work of Ukrainian air defense. To carry out the tasks, he rented an apartment in the regional center and installed a mobile phone with additional power sources on the windowsill, which broadcast air attacks online for the FSB.
What punishment is the detainee facing?
The SBU detained the informant and seized the phones he used in intelligence-subversive activities for the benefit of the Russian Federation.
The investigators of the Security Service informed him of the suspicion under part 3 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).
The perpetrator is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison.
