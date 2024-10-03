Adjusted Russian strikes on units of the Armed Forces. The SBU detained the deserter

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a deserter who went over to the side of the enemy and corrected Russian strikes on the locations of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Vinnytsia and Sumy regions.

What is known about the detained deserter

The attacker turned out to be a 23-year-old contract worker of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who voluntarily left his military unit in May. Through Telegram, he came to the attention of the Russian special services, who offered him "easy" money for cooperation.

At first, he collected information about the air defense positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Vinnytsia region, and then he was sent to the Sumy region to spy on units of the Defense Forces.

The traitor rented an apartment near the border with Russia and tried to gain the trust of local residents by pretending to be a serviceman. He photographed military objects and transmitted their coordinates via electronic maps. Share

The Russians used the information they received to prepare strikes with guided aerial bombs, drones and missiles.

What is the punishment for a traitor?

The SBU quickly exposed the traitor at his place of residence. He was charged with the following articles:

Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason under martial law);

Part 4 of Art. 408 (desertion under martial law).

He is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment.