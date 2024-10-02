She scouted the locations of the AFU in Kharkiv region. The SSU exposed an agent of the Russian special services

The Security Service of Ukraine detained another FSB informant who was spying on the locations of Ukrainian troops in the Kharkiv region.

A teacher at Kharkiv University spied for Russia

The detainee turned out to be a teacher of one of the local universities, whom the Russian special service remotely engaged in cooperation in the summer of this year.

At the behest of the occupiers, the defendant went around Kharkiv and its surrounding territories, where she tried to identify the location of fortified areas and strongholds of the Defense Forces.

She paid special attention to the places of greatest concentration of personnel and heavy weapons of the Armed Forces.

The informant also monitored the routes of the military convoys in the direction of the front line.

The suspect sent the received information to his Russian curator in an anonymous chat. In the "report", the woman marked the coordinates of military objects on Google maps and added a text description to them.

SBU employees exposed the Russian informant in advance, documented her crimes and detained her in her own apartment. During the search, a mobile phone with evidence of intelligence and subversive activities for the benefit of the Russian Federation was seized from her.

On the basis of the received evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the transfer, transfer of weapons, armaments and military supplies to Ukraine, movement, transfer or placement of the Armed Forces).

The perpetrator is in custody without bail. She faces up to 8 years in prison.

What is known about the detained agent of the Russian Federation

SBU counter-intelligence exposed a Russian FSB agent who attempted an assassination attempt on an official of the Melitopol City Council in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU, the perpetrator was a recidivist from temporarily occupied Melitopol.

He came into the sights of the occupiers even before the full-scale invasion, serving a sentence for premeditated murder in a Russian prison.