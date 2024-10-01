He wanted to kill an official of the Melitopol City Council. The SBU detained an agent of the FSB of the Russian Federation

SBU counter-intelligence exposed a Russian FSB agent who attempted an assassination attempt on an official of the Melitopol City Council in the Zaporizhzhia region.

What is known about the detained agent of the Russian Federation

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU, the perpetrator was a recidivist from temporarily occupied Melitopol.

He came into the sights of the occupiers even before the full-scale invasion, serving a sentence for premeditated murder in a Russian prison.

In June 2024, he was recruited by the Russian special services and sent for training at the FSB training center in the occupied territory. After his studies, he received the task of liquidating an official of the Melitopol City Council who had moved to Zaporizhzhia.

The criminal arrived in Zaporizhzhia under the guise of an immigrant, followed the victim, determined her place of residence, work and travel routes.

To avoid detection, he constantly changed his accommodation and communicated with the curator through an anonymous messenger using false names. For the completed task, he was promised a house in Melitopol, abandoned by local residents due to the occupation.

The attacker attacked the victim in the entrance of the house, inflicting several blows on the head with a hammer. Despite serious injuries, the official survived.

What is the punishment for a traitor?

According to the SBU, after the attack, the criminal planned to flee to the occupied territories through EU countries, but was detained by Ukrainian law enforcement officers. He was indicted on two counts:

Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason under martial law);

Part 2 of Art. 15, Part 2 of Art. 115 (attempted murder on commission).