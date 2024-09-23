They were preparing a violent seizure of power. The SBU detained a combat group of the Russian intelligence in Odesa

In Odesa, the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation conducted a special operation, during which an operational combat group of Russian military intelligence was eliminated. The leader of the group and his assistant were detained.

What is known about the detained group of Russian intelligence

During the operation, more than 70 firearms, ammunition, body armor, helmets and other tactical equipment were seized from the perpetrators.

According to the investigation, the group was preparing to seize state institutions in Odesa at the beginning of a full-scale invasion of Russia. After failures at the front, it was put into standby mode, and in the summer of 2024 it was reactivated to perform new tasks.

The group was led by a 49-year-old resident of the temporarily occupied Crimea, who moved to Odesa after the annexation and began creating underground units under the guise of public organizations.

They planned to attack the Defense Forces of Ukraine from the rear if the occupiers approached the city.

What is the punishment for arrested criminals?

The SBU managed to document criminal activities and foil the enemy's plans. The group recruited more than 20 people who operated under the military hierarchy. All participants are currently under investigation.

During the searches, in addition to weapons and tactical equipment, instructions for subversive activities, cold weapons, in particular with the logo of the special services of the Russian Federation, and computer equipment with evidence of crimes were seized from the suspects.

On the basis of the collected evidence, SBU investigators notified the detainees of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Art. 28, part 1 of Art. 109 (actions aimed at the violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or at the seizure of state power, committed by a group of persons based on a prior conspiracy);

ch. 1, 3 Art. 260 (creation of paramilitary or armed formations not provided for by law).