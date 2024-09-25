Helped the Russian Federation advance on Pokrovsk. The SBU detained a Russian agent
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Helped the Russian Federation advance on Pokrovsk. The SBU detained a Russian agent

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
Helped the Russian Federation advance on Pokrovsk. The SBU detained a Russian agent
Читати українською

The SBU detained an agent of the Russian military intelligence in the Donetsk region. He spied on the Defense Forces in the Pokrovsky direction, where the fighting is currently ongoing.

Points of attention

  • The detained agent of the Russian military intelligence was spying on the Ukrainian military in the Pokrovsky direction.
  • The agent collected information about the location of the headquarters and fortifications of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, including the firing positions of the heavy artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
  • The detainee used anonymous messengers and Russian social networks banned in Ukraine to communicate with the curator on the other side.
  • The detainee faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property for treason under martial law.

What is known about the detained Russian agent

The detainee turned out to be an employee of a local mining enterprise, who was recruited remotely by the Russian special service in July.

Since then, he has been collecting information about the location of the headquarters and fortifications of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, in particular, paying attention to the firing positions of the heavy artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He also tried to identify the locations of SBU units engaged in counter-sabotage operations and performing other combat tasks in the region.

During reconnaissance trips, the agent pretended to be an ordinary resident of the frontline community who commutes to the mine every day. However, at this time, he secretly noted the coordinates of Ukrainian military facilities on Google maps, the SBU reports.

At first, he used an anonymous messenger account to communicate with the Russian special service, and later switched to Russian social networks banned in Ukraine to communicate with his curator.

What punishment threatens the traitor

The agent was exposed at the initial stages of his activity. During the searches, his mobile phone and SIM cards were seized.

The detainee was charged under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — treason committed under martial law.

He was taken into custody and now faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Corrected strikes on the city and positions of the Armed Forces. The SBU detained an agent of the GRU of the Russian Federation in Kharkiv
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
Corrected strikes on the city and positions of the Armed Forces. The SBU detained an agent of the GRU of the Russian Federation in Kharkiv
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The SSU used drones to attack the Shaykovka airfield and a missile arsenal in the Tver region of the Russian Federation ― sources
drones
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
They were preparing a violent seizure of power. The SBU detained a combat group of the Russian intelligence in Odesa
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
They were preparing a violent seizure of power. The SBU detained a combat group of the Russian intelligence in Odesa

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?