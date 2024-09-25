Helped the Russian Federation advance on Pokrovsk. The SBU detained a Russian agent

The SBU detained an agent of the Russian military intelligence in the Donetsk region. He spied on the Defense Forces in the Pokrovsky direction, where the fighting is currently ongoing.

What is known about the detained Russian agent

The detainee turned out to be an employee of a local mining enterprise, who was recruited remotely by the Russian special service in July.

Since then, he has been collecting information about the location of the headquarters and fortifications of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, in particular, paying attention to the firing positions of the heavy artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He also tried to identify the locations of SBU units engaged in counter-sabotage operations and performing other combat tasks in the region.

During reconnaissance trips, the agent pretended to be an ordinary resident of the frontline community who commutes to the mine every day. However, at this time, he secretly noted the coordinates of Ukrainian military facilities on Google maps, the SBU reports.

At first, he used an anonymous messenger account to communicate with the Russian special service, and later switched to Russian social networks banned in Ukraine to communicate with his curator.

What punishment threatens the traitor

The agent was exposed at the initial stages of his activity. During the searches, his mobile phone and SIM cards were seized.

The detainee was charged under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — treason committed under martial law.

He was taken into custody and now faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.