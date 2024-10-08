SBU detained Kremlin ideologue Chistilin

The Security Service of Ukraine together with foreign partners and the State Border Service detained Dmytro Chistilin. He is the key ideologue of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The key ideologist of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, Dmytro Chistilin, was detained.
- Chistilin actively worked in favor of the Kremlin, supporting Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
- According to the SBU, Chistylin contributed to information and military intelligence of the Russian Federation in the occupied territories of Ukraine.
- The suspect faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property for treason and supporting armed aggression against Ukraine.
- Chistilin's detention was made possible thanks to the cooperation of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies with partners from Moldova.
The SBU detained Dmytro Chistilin
According to the SBU, Chistylin, a former assistant to Serhii Glazyev, former adviser to the President of the Russian Federation, actively participated in the preparation of information campaigns in support of the annexation of Crimea and the occupation of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
From 2016 to 2024, he created analytical materials for the Kremlin that justified Russia's aggression and contributed to the integration of the occupied territories of Ukraine into the Russian Federation.
According to the SBU, Chistylin also contributed to the military intelligence of the Russian Federation, in particular to circumventing sanctions.
Chistilin was detained after one such event thanks to the cooperation of Moldovan law enforcement officers, when he tried to escape to Moscow through third countries.
What punishment threatens Chistilin
Chistilin is currently in custody. He was informed of suspicions of treason and justification of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.
The detainee faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
