He wanted to capture Kyiv in three days. The Security Service of Ukraine announced the suspicion of General Seliverstov of the Russian Federation

Russian general Volodymyr Seliverstov was declared suspect. It was he who commanded the "Kyiv in three days" operation.

What is known about the Russian general

Seliverstov, who previously commanded the 106th Airborne Division of the Russian Federation, led the operation to try to capture Kyiv from the northwest at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

According to the plan of the Russian troops, on February 24, 2022, paratrooper units under his command were to establish control over the airfield in Gostomel, which was to be the beginning of the occupation of the city. Other units of the division were to take control of the town of Vyshneve. Share

The goal was to create a bridgehead for a further attack on the capital of Ukraine. However, Ukrainian defenders destroyed these plans, destroying a significant part of Seliverstov's troops in the battles for Gostomel.

In the course of the fighting, the defenders also liquidated the headquarters of the occupiers in the Buchan district, where the general himself was stationed together with the command staff of the division. Seliverstov and his deputies were seriously wounded, after which a decision was made to retreat.

The general was charged in absentia under Part 2 of Art. 28 and Part 2 of Art. 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (waging an aggressive war based on a prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

General Kobylash of the Russian Federation was involved in the missile attack on the "Okhmatdyt" hospital

Ukraine has identified one of those involved in the shelling of the Okhmatdyt Children's Specialized Hospital on July 8, 2024. This is the current commander of the Russian Air Force, Lieutenant General Serhiy Kobylash.

The investigation established that on July 8, 2024, at 09:15, on the orders of Kobylash, a Russian Tu-95MS bomber-missile carrier launched an Kh-101 missile at a children's hospital in Kyiv.

The shelling of "Okhmatdyt" was carried out by the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Long-range Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

On the basis of the collected evidence, SBU investigators charged Kobylash in absentia under part 2 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder, committed by a group of persons according to a prior conspiracy).

The maximum penalty for this crime is life imprisonment. Kostin said that the case may be transferred to the International Criminal Court.