The SBU detained an FSB agent — she was helping the Russian Federation advance on Pokrovsk

The SBU detained a woman who was collecting and passing on information about the positions of the Ukrainian military in Donetsk region to the occupiers. After that, she planned to leave for Russia.
Points of attention
- The detained FSB agent planned to leave for Russia after passing on information about Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovska region.
- The SBU discovered the FSB agent network, which was directing efforts to strengthen and combat positions of Ukrainian artillery near Pokrovsk.
- The traitor faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property for collaboration with the enemy and espionage against her own country.
- Two other persons from the FSB agent network were detained earlier in the special operation of the SBU.
- The detained woman should be punished for treason and collaboration with the enemy by illegally passing on military secrets.
What is known about the detained agent of the FSB of the Russian Federation
As noted, the Security Service of Ukraine prevented an FSB agent from escaping to Russia, who was spying for the enemy in Donetsk region.
She transmitted to the occupiers information about the locations of Ukrainian troops on one of the hottest areas of the front — in the Pokrovsk region
After completing tasks for the Russian special services, the woman came to the Kirovohrad region, from where she planned to leave for the European Union as a "migrant", and later - to Russia.
What punishment threatens a traitor
According to the investigation, the detainee is a 38-year-old resident of Selidovo, Donetsk region. She was part of the FSB agent network, which was liquidated during a special operation of the SBU in October 2023.
The main targets of the enemy were the fortifications and fighting positions of the Ukrainian artillery, which restrained the assault groups of the occupiers near Pokrovsk.
The traitor was taken into custody, and she faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
