The SBU detained an FSB agent — she was helping the Russian Federation advance on Pokrovsk

The SBU detained a woman who was collecting and passing on information about the positions of the Ukrainian military in Donetsk region to the occupiers. After that, she planned to leave for Russia.

What is known about the detained agent of the FSB of the Russian Federation

As noted, the Security Service of Ukraine prevented an FSB agent from escaping to Russia, who was spying for the enemy in Donetsk region.

She transmitted to the occupiers information about the locations of Ukrainian troops on one of the hottest areas of the front — in the Pokrovsk region

Photo — t.me/SBUk

After completing tasks for the Russian special services, the woman came to the Kirovohrad region, from where she planned to leave for the European Union as a "migrant", and later - to Russia.

Counter-intelligence officers of the SBU thwarted the agent's plans by detaining her in a rented apartment, where she was preparing to escape, the SBU reported.

Photo — t.me/SBUk

What punishment threatens a traitor

According to the investigation, the detainee is a 38-year-old resident of Selidovo, Donetsk region. She was part of the FSB agent network, which was liquidated during a special operation of the SBU in October 2023.

At that time, two correctional officers were detained, who were monitoring the movement of heavy armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Avdiivka area. For security, all three agents acted separately, but had a common supervisor with the FSB, the SBU said. Share

The main targets of the enemy were the fortifications and fighting positions of the Ukrainian artillery, which restrained the assault groups of the occupiers near Pokrovsk.