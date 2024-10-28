Spyed for the Armed Forces in Pokrovsk. SBU detained a fake UN volunteer

The police detained a Russian agent. Under the guise of a UN volunteer, he collected intelligence on Ukrainian military positions in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

What is known about the detained agent of the Russian Federation

According to the SBU, the suspect is a 34-year-old local volunteer who worked as part of the UN World Food Program.

He collected information about the location of units of the Defense Forces in the Pokrovsky direction, where active fighting is ongoing. His task was to identify the positions of the Ukrainian infantry and artillery

Фото — ssu.gov.ua

As the Security Service of Ukraine established, the suspect, under the guise of delivering humanitarian aid, went around Pokrovsk and nearby settlements, collecting coordinates for transmission to the Russian curator — an employee of the Russian special services.

Russian forces planned to use this data for new attacks on Pokrovsk, in particular with the help of guided air bombs and FPV drones.

What is the punishment for the detained agent of the Russian Federation

The suspect was detained at the beginning of his cooperation with the Russians. During the search, a phone with an anonymous chat was seized from him, where he transmitted data to the curator.