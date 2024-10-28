Spyed for the Armed Forces in Pokrovsk. SBU detained a fake UN volunteer

The police detained a Russian agent. Under the guise of a UN volunteer, he collected intelligence on Ukrainian military positions in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Security Service apprehended a 34-year-old local volunteer posing as a UN World Food Program worker, accused of collecting intelligence on the Ukrainian military positions in Pokrovsk.
- The suspect was tasked with identifying Ukrainian infantry and artillery positions to transmit to Russian special services, aiming at utilizing the information for future attacks on Pokrovsk through guided air bombs and drones.
- The detainee faces severe consequences, being suspected of treason under the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which could result in life imprisonment and property confiscation.
- The cooperation between the detained agent and Russian forces was disrupted at an early stage, preventing potential harm to Ukrainian forces stationed in the region.
- The SBU's swift action in apprehending the fake UN volunteer highlights the ongoing efforts to protect Ukrainian national security and counter espionage activities in the area.
What is known about the detained agent of the Russian Federation
According to the SBU, the suspect is a 34-year-old local volunteer who worked as part of the UN World Food Program.
He collected information about the location of units of the Defense Forces in the Pokrovsky direction, where active fighting is ongoing. His task was to identify the positions of the Ukrainian infantry and artillery
As the Security Service of Ukraine established, the suspect, under the guise of delivering humanitarian aid, went around Pokrovsk and nearby settlements, collecting coordinates for transmission to the Russian curator — an employee of the Russian special services.
Russian forces planned to use this data for new attacks on Pokrovsk, in particular with the help of guided air bombs and FPV drones.
What is the punishment for the detained agent of the Russian Federation
The suspect was detained at the beginning of his cooperation with the Russians. During the search, a phone with an anonymous chat was seized from him, where he transmitted data to the curator.
The detainee is suspected of treason under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which provides for life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
