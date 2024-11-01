The SSU detained 10 agitators of the Russia in four regions of Ukraine

The Security Service thwarted new attempts by the Russian special services to destabilize the social and political situation in various regions of Ukraine. 10 people who worked to disrupt the mobilization and played along with Russian propaganda were detained.

As a result of comprehensive measures in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv and Vinnytsia regions, 10 enemy agitators were detained, who worked to disrupt mobilization and justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

Thus, a "polite expert" was detained in Kyiv region, who was a frequent guest on Viktor Medvedchuk's TV channels, where he regularly promoted Kremlin narratives.

The attacker was part of the FSB agent network, which was coordinated by Serhiy Stepanov, editor-in-chief of the PolitNavigator Internet site. At the beginning of the full-scale war, the SBU exposed this enemy cell. At that time, two members of the Russian agency were detained, and its resident Stepanov, who is hiding in Crimea, was informed of suspicion in absentia.

After February 24, 2022, their accomplice from the Kyiv region "went to the bottom" and tried to hide from justice, using different places of residence in Ukraine.

In Vinnytsia, a 39-year-old administrator of several channels on YouTube and Telegram was exposed, who conducted online consultations on how to resist the legal actions of the TCC. In addition, as evidenced by the proceedings, the defendant appropriated the funds donated by Ukrainian citizens to the Armed Forces.

In Zhytomyr Oblast, three correspondents of the local TG channel were detained, on which they called for physical violence against representatives of military commissars.

Also, those involved "merged" geolocations of patrols and mobile checkpoints of the Ukrainian military and law enforcement officers into the chat.

In the Chernihiv region, the subversive activities of the 31-year-old administrator of the Telegram channel and four of his accomplices, who disseminated data on the bases and routes of movement of the Ukrainian military, were blocked.

On the basis of the received evidence, all those involved were notified of suspicion (in accordance with the crimes committed) under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 1 of Art. 111 (treason);

Part 1 of Art. 161 (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their racial, national, regional belonging, religious beliefs, disability and on other grounds);

Part 1 of Art. 114-1 (obstructing the legal activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period);

ch. 1, 2 Art. 190 (fraud).

Complex measures were carried out by SBU employees in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr and Chernihiv regions under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Chernihiv regional prosecutor's offices.

The SSU exposed 12 anti-mobilizers

For example, in Prykarpattia, the SBU blocked the activities of 10 residents of the Ivano-Frankivsk region, who managed anonymous groups for evaders in Vyber. There they distributed the locations of mobile checkpoints of the Armed Forces and law enforcement officers.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a 48-year-old former restaurateur, the owner of the Telegram channel, who called on his audience to hide from the draft and help evaders, received suspicion.

Also, the person involved created a separate chatbot where his subscribers were supposed to send information about the travel routes of TCC representatives.