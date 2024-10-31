He helped Roscosmos launch spy satellites. The SSU detained the owner of the Russian company in Kharkiv

The owner of a Russian company was detained in Kharkiv. The firm helped Roscosmos launch spy satellites for surveillance for the Armed Forces.

The SSU detained a group of occupiers in Kharkiv

The security service and the cyber police detained in Kharkiv an accomplice of the Russian Federation who worked for the military and space forces of the aggressor country.

The figure turned out to be a 47-year-old man from Kharkiv, who works as the general director of a Russian company that configures the Condor-FKA and Obzor-R spy satellites.

According to law enforcement officials, the Russians use these space systems to detect actual geolocations of the Defense Forces, adjust enemy fire, and conduct reconnaissance.

In order to calibrate and repair Russian satellites, the person involved concluded the relevant contracts with the Roscosmos corporation.

According to the signed document, the person involved ordered to transfer the test site of his company to the disposal of the military and space forces of the Russian Federation. The contractor signed all the necessary documents via e-mail, and gave instructions to his subordinates in Russia via chats in messengers.

Details of the investigation

Also, during the investigation, it was established that before the start of the full-scale war, the suspect lived in the Russian Federation for a long time and even became a participant in the Kremlin's resettlement program to the aggressor country.

The law enforcement officers documented the subversive activity of the attacker and detained him at his place of residence in Kharkiv. During the search, a Russian passport, computer equipment and mobile phones with evidence of criminal activities were seized from the detainee.

Also, more than 10 million hryvnia equivalents, probably received for cooperation with the occupiers, were found in the possession of the suspect and his possible accomplices.