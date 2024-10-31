He helped Roscosmos launch spy satellites. The SSU detained the owner of the Russian company in Kharkiv

The owner of a Russian company was detained in Kharkiv. The firm helped Roscosmos launch spy satellites for surveillance for the Armed Forces.
Points of attention
- The detained owner of a Russian company in Kharkiv helped Roscosmos launch spy satellites for surveillance purposes for the Armed Forces.
- The suspect, a 47-year-old man, worked as the general director of a company configuring spy satellites for the Russian military and space forces.
- Law enforcement officials uncovered the suspect's involvement in transferring the test site of his company to the disposal of the military and space forces of the Russian Federation.
- The investigation revealed that the suspect resided in the Russian Federation before participating in subversive activities in Kharkiv, leading to his detention by the Security Service.
- The perpetrator is currently in custody and faces serious charges under the Criminal Code of Ukraine, potentially being sentenced to up to 12 years in prison with property confiscation.
The SSU detained a group of occupiers in Kharkiv
The security service and the cyber police detained in Kharkiv an accomplice of the Russian Federation who worked for the military and space forces of the aggressor country.
According to law enforcement officials, the Russians use these space systems to detect actual geolocations of the Defense Forces, adjust enemy fire, and conduct reconnaissance.
In order to calibrate and repair Russian satellites, the person involved concluded the relevant contracts with the Roscosmos corporation.
According to the signed document, the person involved ordered to transfer the test site of his company to the disposal of the military and space forces of the Russian Federation. The contractor signed all the necessary documents via e-mail, and gave instructions to his subordinates in Russia via chats in messengers.
Details of the investigation
Also, during the investigation, it was established that before the start of the full-scale war, the suspect lived in the Russian Federation for a long time and even became a participant in the Kremlin's resettlement program to the aggressor country.
Also, more than 10 million hryvnia equivalents, probably received for cooperation with the occupiers, were found in the possession of the suspect and his possible accomplices.
The investigators of the Security Service informed him of the suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The perpetrator is currently in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.
