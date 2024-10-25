The SSU and the National Police detained 19 people for trying to disrupt the mobilization in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
SSU
The Security Service and the National Police detained 19 administrators and contributors of Telegram channels who tried to disrupt the mobilization and published the locations of the Armed Forces.

Points of attention

  • 19 individuals have been detained in Ukraine for trying to disrupt mobilization efforts by sharing sensitive military information.
  • Suspects were found publishing locations and routes of military personnel, urging conscripts to avoid mobilization, and spreading fake news about the Ukrainian military.
  • The Security Service investigators have already notified five detainees of the suspicion under the Criminal Code of Ukraine, with more notifications planned.
  • The perpetrators could face up to 8 years in prison for obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations.
  • In a separate incident, two FSB correctional officers were detained in Kharkiv Oblast for collecting sensitive military information about Ukrainian soldiers and sharing it online.

19 anti-mobilizers were detained in Ukraine

Extras filmed provocative streams and spread fake news about the Ukrainian military, in particular representatives of the TCC.

Thus, in Khmelnytskyi region, the subversive activities of 14 people who publicly called on conscripts to avoid mobilization were blocked.

In particular, those involved published the locations and routes of movement of representatives of the TCC and the National Police.

Detention of suspects

To distribute content, they administered dozens of groups in Telegram and Viber.

In Kyiv, four residents of the capital were exposed, who published the geolocations of mobile roadblocks in the territory of the Kyiv region in the chats of Telegram channels.

In order to mask criminal actions, criminals created anonymous accounts in the messenger under fictitious nicknames.

In Vinnytsia, a 30-year-old evader will be tried, who, in addition to hiding from the draft himself, also campaigned on his Telegram channel to follow his example.

On the basis of the received evidence, the investigators of the Security Service have already notified the five detainees of the suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations).

Currently, it is planned to inform the other involved parties about the suspicion. Perpetrators face up to 8 years in prison.

Two FSB correctional officers were detained in Kharkiv Oblast

They collected the coordinates of control points, fortified areas and firing positions of Ukrainian soldiers.

One of the informants was a 35-year-old contract employee of a military unit stationed in the Kharkiv region.

The woman was recruited through Telegram channels, where she was approached by a representative of the FSB, who pretended to be an "average" citizen and offered a close relationship.

While working as a radio operator, she used her official position to collect locations of the Defense Forces in Kharkiv and the surrounding areas.

Another person involved was a pro-Kremlin blogger from the Kupyan district who administered the Telegram channel of the FSB.

On the enemy's Internet resource, the intruder posted the geolocations of Ukrainian troops near the front-line district center. In addition, the blogger called on his followers to participate in the dissemination of information about the bases and movements of the Defense Forces in the Kupyan direction.

