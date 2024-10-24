They worked for Russia. The SSU detained two more correctional officers in Kharkiv region

The SBU exposed two more correctional officers in Kharkiv Oblast: one of them was recruited by the FSB through the offer of "close relations."

They collected the coordinates of control points, fortified areas and firing positions of Ukrainian soldiers.

One of the informants was a 35-year-old contract employee of a military unit stationed in the Kharkiv region. Share

The woman was recruited through Telegram channels, where she was approached by a representative of the FSB, who pretended to be an "average" citizen and offered a close relationship.

While working as a radio operator, she used her official position to collect locations of the Defense Forces in Kharkiv and the surrounding areas.

She also went around the city on her own, where she secretly recorded the location of Ukrainian defenders.

Detention of the fire adjuster

Another person involved was a pro-Kremlin blogger from the Kupyansk district who administered the Telegram channel of the FSB.

On the enemy's Internet resource, the intruder posted the geolocations of Ukrainian troops near the front-line district center. In addition, the blogger called on his followers to join in spreading information about the bases and movements of the Defense Forces in the Kupyan direction. Share

During the searches, mobile phones with evidence of subversive activities in favor of the Russian Federation were seized from both detainees.

The perpetrators are being held without bail. They face from 8 to 12 years of imprisonment.

The SSU exposed the adjuster of the missile and drone strikes on the defenders of Kharkiv

In order to guide Russian missiles to "bypass" air defense, the agent tried to identify and transfer to the occupiers the locations of anti-aircraft missile systems and radar stations of the Armed Forces. To establish the coordinates of military objects, the traitor went around the area, where he secretly recorded the location of potential targets.

The information he received was sent by messenger to his Russian curator in the form of photo and video files with a detailed description.

In addition, the attacker monitored the consequences of Russian air attacks on Kharkiv. To do this, he received the coordinates of possible "arrivals" from the FSS, and then conducted reconnaissance there.