The former employee of the KGB, who pointed Russian missiles at the Yavoriv landfill, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The adjuster of Russian missiles at the Yavoriv test site was an FSB agent

Russian FSB agent received an actual prison term for adjusting the missile attack on the Yavoriv landfill in the Lviv region on March 13, 2022.

It is noted that it was then that the Russian military carried out a massive air attack, using almost 30 missiles.

The SBU established the identity of the enemy correctional officer and exposed him as a result of a special operation in Lviv. The court sentenced the Russian agent to 15 years behind bars.

The convict is a resident and a former employee of the KGB. His recruitment was carried out by an FSB agent who had previously been exposed by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and who received charges for cooperation with Russia.

After the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the traitor was remotely contacted by a liaison who coordinated with an FSB representative.

According to the instructions of the aggressor, he was supposed to establish the bases of the Defence Forces on the territory of Lviv region. Subsequently, he transmitted to the enemy information with the exact locations of military objects marked on the map.

He transmitted the received intelligence via messenger to his curator from the 9th Department of the Operational Information Department of the 5th Service of the FSB.

The court found the intruder guilty of treason and sentenced him to 15 years.

The SSU discovered an informant of the Russian "war correspondent" who was adjusting missiles at Kryvyi Rih

The law enforcement officers detained the informant of the Russian "war correspondent" who was pointing rockets at Kryvyi Rih. Now he faces up to 12 years in prison.

Among the enemy's primary targets were the combat positions of the Ukrainian Air Defence Forces, which defend Kryvyi Rih and the surrounding areas.

The actions of the traitor were corrected by a Russian "war correspondent" from the media pool of the dictator Putin, who gave the agent the task of going around the area and identifying the locations of equipment and personnel of the Armed Forces. In particular, Ukrainian checkpoints and military equipment repair bases.

The law enforcement officers arrested the informant red-handed when he was conducting reconnaissance near a potential target, seizing from him evidence of intelligence operations in favour of the Russian Federation. In addition, during the search of his apartment, an AK-74 machine gun with silencers and magazines.