Russian FSB spy betraying Ukrainian air defence positions near Kharkiv detained

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has served a notice of suspicion to a resident of Kharkiv region who cooperated with the occupiers and passed them the coordinates of air defence systems near the city.

Military counterintelligence of the Security Service detained an FSB agent in the Kharkiv region. He was preparing a series of rocket-bomb attacks on the combat positions of the Defence Forces, which protect the region from a new offensive of the invaders.

The main targets of the enemy were the bases of radar stations and anti-aircraft missile systems. The Russian agent tried to establish and transfer their coordinates to the enemy's special services.

It is known that the man traveled around the suburbs of the regional center, where he secretly recorded the places of possible deployment of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). However, the Security Service prevented the implementation of the enemy's plans and detained the intruder. At the same time, additional measures were taken to secure the positions of the AFU.

A 30-year-old resident of one of the villages of the Kharkiv district turned out to be an enemy accomplice.

At the end of 2023, he was recruited into the intelligence apparatus of the enemy's special service and received the task, in addition to transmitting data about air defense facilities, to mobilise into the ranks of the Ukrainian army.

On the basis of the received evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed the detainee of the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Civil Code. The traitor is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

SSU detained the adjusters of the double strike by "Iskanders" of Russia on Pokrovsk

The SSU detained six agents of the Russian Federation. They corrected the double strike by "Iskanders" on a high-rise building in Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

Law enforcement officers found out that on August 7, 2023, the Russian occupiers carried out a double strike with "Iskander" missiles on the city of Pokrovsk at the behest of the detainees.

In the first strike, the Russians targeted an apartment building, and when police and rescuers arrived, they struck again. There were dead and wounded. Share

Also, the intelligence group prepared coordinates for missile strikes on the bases of the Defence Forces in the Avdiivka direction. Agents went around the area and tried to fix the defensive positions of the Ukrainian army. They had a joint curator of military intelligence of Russia.