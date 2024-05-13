Four Russian GRU agents preparing terror attacks in Kyiv were detained

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) recently detained a group of GRU agents of the Russian Federation who were preparing a series of high-profile terror attacks in Kyiv until May 9.

What is known about the plans of the GRU terrorists regarding terror attacks in Kyiv on May 9

It is noted that Russian intelligence agents even managed to plant explosives in the capital's construction hypermarkets and cafes.

Counter-intelligence of the SBU prevented four terrorist attacks in Kyiv that were supposed to take place on May 9. As a result of a multi-stage special operation in the capital, agents of the Russian game were detained, who installed explosive devices in the construction hypermarkets of a well-known chain and near one of the cafes, the agency said.

According to the SSU, Russian agents of the GRU tried to hide improvised explosive devices in tea bags.

The devices had a timer, a detonator and a plastic explosive with an ignition mixture.

According to the plans of the GRU, the explosives were supposed to go off during the peak hours when Kyivites visit supermarkets and cause maximum damage to the civilian population.

In addition, it was planned to place it among flammable materials — so that such a fire could not be extinguished quickly.

Another terrorist attack was supposed to take place near a popular Kyiv cafe. Russian agents wanted to plant explosive devices in a car parked nearby.

When planning these terrorist attacks, the Russian special services once again demonstrated their criminal nature. We managed to anticipate and foiled the enemy's plans in time. Every step of the criminals is documented — they will receive a well-deserved punishment. Like everyone who tries to work for the benefit of the Russian Federation. It is symbolic that the dates to which the Russians want to time their terrorist attacks are gradually becoming a symbol of the failure of their special services, says SSU chief Vasyl Malyuk.

What is known about the organisers of terrorist attacks

According to the SSU counterintelligence, the curator of the terror attacks in the Russian Federation was Yuriy Syzov, a GRU employee who is serving in military unit #92154.

He gave instructions to the recruited agents and even recorded video instructions for installing an explosive device in one of the stores of the same chain in the Moscow region.

The SSU monitored his activities for a long time and documented the agency's criminal actions step by step.