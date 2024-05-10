SSU detained bloggers who filmed provocative streams about Ukrainian army

The Security Service of Ukraine detained five bloggers in Kyiv and the region, who filmed provocative streams about the Armed Forces of Ukraine and passed on information to the enemy about Ukrainian military bases.

Bloggers worked to disrupt mobilisation in Ukraine

According to the information of the SSU, five bloggers were exposed in the Kyiv region, who carried out information-subversive activities for the benefit of Russia, in particular, they worked to disrupt the mobilisation in Ukraine.

They filmed provocative streams, wrote fake publications about servicemen of the Ukrainian army, including representatives of military committees.

According to the SSU, Russian propagandists massively picked up destructive content for the preparation of production plots, in particular for an international audience.

The information could be used for missile and drone strikes

Also, according to the report, those involved disseminated information about the deployment locations and movement routes of Ukrainian defenders. The aggressor could use these coordinates to carry out targeted missile and drone strikes on the locations of the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

A man from Kyiv was detained, who was driving his own car and making streams on YouTube near the places of stay of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the capital. During the online broadcasts, the blogger not only published locations, but also spread fakes about the military in his comments, the report says.

Another criminal is a capital taxi driver who administered a whole network of anonymous Telegram channels, conspired to advertise services and sell products.

With the help of the network, he "dispersed" the Kremlin's narratives regarding mobilization in Ukraine and disseminated information about the location of military commissar officials, the SSU explains.

The man called for violent resistance to representatives of the TCF and SS

The third figure is a resident of the capital, who on his pages in social networks called for the disruption of the mobilization with the help of forceful resistance to representatives of the Territorial centre for recruitment and social support (TCF and SS).

In addition, according to the report, two residents of the Kyiv region "merged" the deployment locations of Ukrainian defenders into specialised groups and chatbots of popular messengers.

Some of these Internet resources were coordinated from the territory of Russia.

The investigators of the security service informed all five persons involved of the suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period).