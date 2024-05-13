SSU drones strike Russian oil depots and electrical substations
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

SSU drones strike Russian oil depots and electrical substations

Drone attacks on Russian refineries
Читати українською
Source:  RBC Ukraine

During the night, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) drones attacked an oil depot and an electrical substation in the Russian Lipetsk and Belgorod regions.

What is known about the consequences of SSU drone attacks on oil depots and electric substations in Russia

Sources in the Security Service of Ukraine told journalists of the publication that as a result of drone attacks, the oil depot "Oskolneftesnab" near the city of Stary Oskol and the substation "Yeletska" with a capacity of 500 kV were hit.

In particular, Russians spread messages throughout the night in local media about a series of loud explosions in the area of an oil depot in the Belgorod region.

At the same time, the governor of the Lipetsk region confirmed a large-scale fire at the Yeletska electric substation in the area, which supplies electricity to traction substations of the Russian Railways, the Stanova oil pumping station and supports transit between the Lipetsk, Oryol and Bryansk power systems.

Russian industry working for war against Ukraine will remain a legitimate target for the SSU. Measures to undermine the enemy's military potential will continue, the SSU emphasises.

What is known about incidents in other regions of Russia

According to the ASTRA Telegram channel, a drone attack on the Pervyi Zavod refinery in the Kaluga region caused a large-scale fire and oil leak.

As ASTRA found out, one of the drones hit the oil processing equipment of the Pervyi Zavod Refinery, and three fuel tanks also caught fire.

In addition, as a result of the fire, the oil pipeline was damaged, which led to the spill of 5 tons of oil, the Telegram channel said.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSU drones hit two oil depots in Russia, sources say
Fire at oil depots
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian intelligence drones attacked oil refinery in Volgograd, Russia — sources
Explosion
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia claims drone attack on refinery in Volgograd
Fire

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?