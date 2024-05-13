SSU drones strike Russian oil depots and electrical substations

During the night, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) drones attacked an oil depot and an electrical substation in the Russian Lipetsk and Belgorod regions.

What is known about the consequences of SSU drone attacks on oil depots and electric substations in Russia

Sources in the Security Service of Ukraine told journalists of the publication that as a result of drone attacks, the oil depot "Oskolneftesnab" near the city of Stary Oskol and the substation "Yeletska" with a capacity of 500 kV were hit.

In particular, Russians spread messages throughout the night in local media about a series of loud explosions in the area of an oil depot in the Belgorod region.

At the same time, the governor of the Lipetsk region confirmed a large-scale fire at the Yeletska electric substation in the area, which supplies electricity to traction substations of the Russian Railways, the Stanova oil pumping station and supports transit between the Lipetsk, Oryol and Bryansk power systems.

Russian industry working for war against Ukraine will remain a legitimate target for the SSU. Measures to undermine the enemy's military potential will continue, the SSU emphasises. Share

What is known about incidents in other regions of Russia

According to the ASTRA Telegram channel, a drone attack on the Pervyi Zavod refinery in the Kaluga region caused a large-scale fire and oil leak.

As ASTRA found out, one of the drones hit the oil processing equipment of the Pervyi Zavod Refinery, and three fuel tanks also caught fire.