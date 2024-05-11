Ukrainian security service prevented Russian terrorist attacks in Kyiv on 9 May

The Russian GRU planned to carry out terrorist attacks in Kyiv on May 9. The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) prevented provocations.
SSU warned of terrorist attacks in Kyiv on May 9
According to the spokesman of the SSU, Artem Dekhtyarenko, the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, better known as the GRU, was behind the planning of the terrorist attacks.
The SSU promises to inform the details of the special operation later.
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) warns about a new wave of Russian psychological operations (PSYOP)
As stated in the message of the DIU, along with the worsening of the situation at the front, the enemy is intensifying destabilising efforts aimed at splitting Ukrainian society. In particular, he can use mass events for this, where he throws his own provocations.
The enemy's military targets are not only military facilities, but also civilian infrastructure: hospitals, train stations, crowds of people.
The DIU noted that the attempts of Russian information campaigns using political slogans divide society. Russia is creating PSYOPs, which are parasites on real problems, but many of them are caused by the aggression of Putin's Russia.
Ukrainian specialists in information operations are doing everything possible to protect our society, but we also need the understanding and help of the Ukrainian people.
