SSU detains informant in Donetsk region for adjusting Russian bomb strikes

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained another Russian informant who was adjusting the Russian bomb strikes on AFU combat positions in the Donetsk region.
The fire adjuster guided Russian glide bombs on AFU combat positions
The intruder transmitted the geolocation of the artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which kept the assault groups of the occupiers attacking the eastern front under fire control.
He also tried to establish the coordinates of the air defense, which covers the ground units of the Ukrainian troops in the Kostiantynivka area.
The adjuster sent the information received to a specialised group of Russian intelligence using Telegram messenger.
The security forces apprehended an enemy informant during a combination operation as he was crossing a Defense Force checkpoint.
During the searches, a mobile phone with evidence of his criminal activity was found in the detainee's possession.
SSU investigators informed him of the suspicion under Chapter 2 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised dissemination of information about the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces, committed under martial law).
The perpetrator is in custody. He faces up to 8 years in prison.
What is known about the detained adjusters of the Russian strike on Pokrovsk
SSU detained six agents of the Russian Federation. They adjusted the double strike by "Iskanders" on a high-rise building in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.
Law enforcement officers found out that on August 7, 2023, the Russian occupiers carried out a double strike with "Iskander" missiles on the city of Pokrovsk at the behest of the detainees.
In the first strike, the Russians targeted an apartment building, and when police and rescuers arrived at the scene, they struck again. There were dead and wounded.
