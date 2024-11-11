They wanted to set fire to a helicopter and an electrical substation. The SSU detained three agents of the Russian special services

The Security Service and the National Police detained 5 youths who, on the order of the Russian special services, committed arson in three regions of Ukraine. One of the groups tried to destroy the aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kirovohrad Region, while the others "hunted" for electrical substations, including Ukrzaliznytsia facilities.

The SSU detained Russian agents: they planned to set fire to a helicopter of the AFU

All the detainees were recruited by the enemy when they were looking for "easy" earnings in Telegram channels.

However, instead of the promised funds from the Russian Federation, the suspects received suspicion from Ukrainian law enforcement officers.

Thus, in the Kirovohrad region, three youths, aged 17 and 18, were "red-handedly" detained, who broke into the military airfield, where they tried to burn down a helicopter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, the perpetrators wanted to destroy one of the key power stations in the region in order to leave tens of thousands of local residents without electricity.

The law enforcement officers arrested the attackers in time and thanks to this saved the combat helicopter of the Defense Forces and an important energy facility.

In the Poltava Region, a recidivist was exposed who burned a military jeep that was involved in the performance of tasks on the Eastern Front.

According to the investigation, the person involved was previously held criminally responsible for stealing a car, and in the fall of 2024 he received an order from Russia to set fire to the vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Share

A 34-year-old resident of the region was arrested in the Cherkasy region , who set fire to a transformer substation that provided rail traffic in one of the regions' sections.

Currently, all detainees have been notified of suspicion (according to the crimes committed) under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

h 2 Art. 113 (sabotage committed under martial law);

Part 1 of Art. 114-1 (obstructing the legal activity of the Armed Forces);

h 2 Art. 194 (intentional destruction or damage to property).

The perpetrators are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The SBU exposed a Russian "mole" in the ranks of the TCC in Volyn

The agent sent the received information to his Russian curator through an anonymous chat in the messenger.

The military counterintelligence of the SBU exposed the Russian agent, documented his crimes and detained him. At the same time, additional measures were taken to secure the locations of the Defense Forces.

During the searches, a mobile phone with evidence of his cooperation with the Russian Federation was seized from the detainee.