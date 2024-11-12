Adjusted the strikes of the Russian Federation against the Armed Forces in Kupyansk. The SBU detained a recruited FSB agent

Law enforcement officers detained another agent of the FSB of the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv region. He corrected the Russian strikes on the positions of our defenders in Kupyansk.

What is known about the detained FSB agent

As noted, the adjuster turned out to be a local resident who was "noticed" by the FSB due to his pro-Kremlin comments in Russian Telegram channels.

After recruitment, the agent went around the district center and the surrounding area, where he secretly recorded the location and movement routes of Ukrainian defenders.

For each "merged" location of the Defense Forces, the occupiers promised a monetary reward, but the agent never received the enemy's funds. The SBU employees exposed the adjuster in advance and detained him in his own apartment, the SBU notes.

During the search, a mobile phone with evidence of his communication with the FSB was seized from him.

The traitor was informed of the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — treason committed under martial law. He faces life imprisonment.

The SBU detained Russian agents: they planned to set fire to a helicopter of the Armed Forces

All the detainees were recruited by the enemy when they were looking for "easy" earnings in Telegram channels.

However, instead of the promised funds from the Russian Federation, the suspects received suspicion from Ukrainian law enforcement officers.

Thus, in the Kirovohrad region, three youths, aged 17 and 18, were "red-handedly" detained, who broke into the military airfield, where they tried to burn down a helicopter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, the perpetrators wanted to destroy one of the key power stations in the region in order to leave tens of thousands of local residents without electricity.

The law enforcement officers arrested the attackers in time and thanks to this saved the combat helicopter of the Defense Forces and an important energy facility.

In the Poltava region, a recidivist was exposed who burned a military jeep that was involved in the performance of tasks on the Eastern Front.

According to the investigation, the person involved was previously held criminally responsible for stealing a car, and in the fall of 2024 he received an order from Russia to set fire to the vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Cherkasy region, a 34-year-old resident of the region was detained, who set fire to a transformer substation that provided rail traffic in one of the regions' sections.

Currently, all detainees have been notified of suspicion (according to the crimes committed) under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

h 2 Art. 113 (sabotage committed under martial law);

h 1 Art. 114-1 (obstructing the legal activity of the Armed Forces);

h 2 Art. 194 (intentional destruction or damage to property).

The perpetrators are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.