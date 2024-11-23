The Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Michael McCaul, explained why Ukraine could not get American long-range ATACMS missiles for so long.
Sullivan was in no hurry to implement the fateful decision regarding Ukraine
According to the American congressman, ATACMS missiles can give the Armed Forces a chance to change the course of the war.
The politician also does not hide: the decision to provide ATACMS missiles was very delayed due to the slowness of Jake Sullivan and the American National Security Council.
It is worth noting that no one has publicly spoken about this before.
According to McCall, it is ATACMS that can give Kyiv leverage at the negotiating table.
How many ATACMS missiles can be at the disposal of Ukraine
As the journalists of The Times managed to find out, the Defense Forces of Ukraine may currently have about 50 American ATACMS tactical missiles.
What is important to understand is that these American missiles are so highly valued around the world that the US has exported them to many of its allies.
First of all, we are talking about Australia, South Korea, Romania, Greece, Turkey, Poland and Morocco.
The editors of the publication claim that Ukraine is currently at the end of this list.
