The Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Michael McCaul, explained why Ukraine could not get American long-range ATACMS missiles for so long.

Sullivan was in no hurry to implement the fateful decision regarding Ukraine

According to the American congressman, ATACMS missiles can give the Armed Forces a chance to change the course of the war.

What we are seeing now is almost a counteroffensive. Ukraine, I believe, needs ATACMS because if and when the moment comes when a ceasefire is announced and negotiations begin, Ukraine needs to be in the strongest possible position with the most leverage to get the best negotiations on the table. Michael McCall Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the House of Representatives of the US Congress

The politician also does not hide: the decision to provide ATACMS missiles was very delayed due to the slowness of Jake Sullivan and the American National Security Council.

It is worth noting that no one has publicly spoken about this before.

According to McCall, it is ATACMS that can give Kyiv leverage at the negotiating table.

Without ATACMS, they wouldn't have that leverage. Better late than never. I would like it to happen earlier, the congressman added. Share

How many ATACMS missiles can be at the disposal of Ukraine

As the journalists of The Times managed to find out, the Defense Forces of Ukraine may currently have about 50 American ATACMS tactical missiles.

What is important to understand is that these American missiles are so highly valued around the world that the US has exported them to many of its allies.

First of all, we are talking about Australia, South Korea, Romania, Greece, Turkey, Poland and Morocco.

The editors of the publication claim that Ukraine is currently at the end of this list.