"Will use it against Ukraine." Sandu revealed Putin's new plan
Sandu warned Ukraine about a new threat
Source:  online.ua

According to Moldovan leader Maia Sandu, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's bet on the parliamentary elections is to change the government of Moldova to people under his control, and then use Chisinau against Ukraine.

  • Putin's aim to influence Moldova's elections to gain control of the leadership poses a threat to the stability of the region and raises concerns about potential conflicts with Ukraine.
  • Sandu highlights the risks for both Moldova and Ukraine if the Kremlin succeeds in controlling the power dynamics in the region, underscoring the need for vigilance and preventive measures.

Sandu draws attention to the fact that Ukraine remains a shield for Moldova.

That is why she and her team will do everything possible to prevent Chisinau from being used against Ukraine.

According to Sandu, the Kremlin is currently aiming to influence the outcome of the elections in Moldova, Jurnal TV reports.

The Kremlin's goal is to change the country's leadership to people it can control. And it's not just about Moldova, because Russia's interest now is Ukraine. If the Kremlin gains control of power, it will use Moldova against Ukraine.

According to the politician, the risk that Putin will try to drag Moldova into war cannot be ignored.

It's no secret that Moldova has a 1,200-kilometer border with Ukraine.

"Imagine that overnight this border turns from a friendly country into a border with a country controlled by Moscow. Of course, there are risks here for Ukraine, but at the same time, the risks are growing for Moldova," Sandu warned.

