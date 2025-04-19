According to Moldovan leader Maia Sandu, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's bet on the parliamentary elections is to change the government of Moldova to people under his control, and then use Chisinau against Ukraine.

Sandu warned Ukraine about a new threat

Sandu draws attention to the fact that Ukraine remains a shield for Moldova.

That is why she and her team will do everything possible to prevent Chisinau from being used against Ukraine.

According to Sandu, the Kremlin is currently aiming to influence the outcome of the elections in Moldova, Jurnal TV reports.

The Kremlin's goal is to change the country's leadership to people it can control. And it's not just about Moldova, because Russia's interest now is Ukraine. If the Kremlin gains control of power, it will use Moldova against Ukraine. Maya Sandu President of Moldova

According to the politician, the risk that Putin will try to drag Moldova into war cannot be ignored.

It's no secret that Moldova has a 1,200-kilometer border with Ukraine.