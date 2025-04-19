Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his team are actively promoting the idea of opening U.S. airspace to Russian airlines as part of a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine. However, members of the European Union are doing everything they can to prevent this from happening.
The EU does not allow Russia to escape sanctions
Official Brussels opposes the lifting of air sanctions against the aggressor country Russia.
What is important to understand is that without the consent of the European Union, it will be extremely difficult for Russian carriers to fly to the States.
According to one European official, in addition to political decisions on sanctions, "serious security issues" cannot be ignored.
It is worth noting that after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia blocked access to spare parts for aircraft from Western manufacturers such as Boeing and Airbus.
Now dictator Putin saw a window of opportunity to lift all of these sanctions as part of a ceasefire agreement against Ukraine.
Thus, recently the scandalous head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, claimed that such a step "should be a consequence of the lifting of sanctions on Aeroflot."
