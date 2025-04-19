Putin seeks US sanctions relief — EU offers strong resistance
Putin seeks US sanctions relief — EU offers strong resistance

The EU does not allow Russia to escape sanctions
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his team are actively promoting the idea of opening U.S. airspace to Russian airlines as part of a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine. However, members of the European Union are doing everything they can to prevent this from happening.

  • Without the cooperation of the European Union, Russian carriers may face significant obstacles in flying to the US, impacting their operations and international travel routes.
  • The ongoing geopolitical tensions and conflicting interests between Russia, the US, and the EU continue to complicate negotiations and decision-making regarding the lifting of sanctions and airspace restrictions.

Official Brussels opposes the lifting of air sanctions against the aggressor country Russia.

What is important to understand is that without the consent of the European Union, it will be extremely difficult for Russian carriers to fly to the States.

According to one European official, in addition to political decisions on sanctions, "serious security issues" cannot be ignored.

It is unclear whether Russian airlines and air traffic services have been properly maintained over the past three years, which puts the airworthiness of the Russian fleet in serious doubt, one insider complained.

It is worth noting that after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia blocked access to spare parts for aircraft from Western manufacturers such as Boeing and Airbus.

Now dictator Putin saw a window of opportunity to lift all of these sanctions as part of a ceasefire agreement against Ukraine.

Thus, recently the scandalous head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, claimed that such a step "should be a consequence of the lifting of sanctions on Aeroflot."

"The Americans have considered this, but so far we have not seen any steps in response," the Russian diplomat lamented.

