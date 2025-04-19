On April 18, more than 100 Russian servicemen in Krasnodar attempted to escape from the commandant's office and staged a riot, outraged that the commanders had released several detainees for money.

What is known about the new rebellion in Russia

According to Russian opposition media, on April 18, more than 100 servicemen from various military units from different regions of the Russian Federation, recognized by the SAF (who voluntarily left the unit — ed.), staged a riot on the territory of the Krasnodar Garrison military commandant's office and the territory of military unit 40304 at 3-ya Trudova Street, 3, in Krasnodar.

The incident happened yesterday because some of them were released for money. And they didn’t return on time. And the guys rioted. On what grounds do they release someone who has money? For example, we don’t have money… And they started storming [the leadership], saying, why don’t you release us then? — complains the wife of one of the Russian soldiers. Share

According to the woman, the Russian military lived in tents on the street for quite a long time.

All this happened even during the frosts in December, January, and February — and the military command was not bothered by this fact.

"They all drink there, my husband was beaten there 3 weeks ago, he was all blue. I demanded that the beatings be stopped — nothing, no consideration," the wife complains. Share

After all this bullying, a riot broke out — 2nd Trudova Street was completely blocked near the military unit in Krasnodar.