A "total collapse" has begun at the Pentagon — details of the scandal
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

As Politico has learned, Joe Casper, chief of staff to US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, has been fired from his position amid a high-profile data leak scandal at the Pentagon. Journalists claim that “a total collapse has begun” in the American department.

  • The scandal has caused panic in the Pentagon, with uncertainty and fear of further dismissals looming large.
  • The unfolding events indicate a deep-rooted crisis within the American department, leading to widespread repercussions.

What's really going on at the Pentagon

According to media reports, last month, Casper himself ordered an investigation into the data leak from the US Department of Defense.

In addition, it is indicated that “rivalry was intensifying” between him and the dismissed advisors.

According to one insider, Casper simply didn't like them, they all had a different style of work.

"They just didn't get along. It was a personality clash," the anonymous sources stressed.

Amid recent events, Hegset will be without a chief of staff, deputy chief of staff, and senior advisor in his main office.

"The department is in complete collapse, and this is really damaging to the minister's reputation... Pete Hegseth has surrounded himself with people who do not wish him success," said another insider at the US Department of Defense.

According to anonymous sources, “this is not the end of the chaos.”

Panic is growing in the Pentagon, as everyone realizes that no one is safe from dismissal.

Some officials are trying to predict what consequences this will have for Hegset itself.

