Subsoil Agreement. What Ukraine Decided

According to Bloomberg, Ukraine is set to finally sign a minerals agreement. What's more, it could happen as early as April 30.

Ukraine and the USA are in the final stage

According to insiders, the head of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, Yulia Svirydenko, has already left for Washington, where she plans to sign all the necessary documents.

Within the framework of this agreement, both countries plan to create conditions for increased investment in Ukraine's mining, energy, and related industries.

In addition, it is indicated that the White House recognizes Kyiv's intentions to conclude an agreement that would not conflict with plans to join the European Union.

Volodymyr Zelensky's team was able to achieve another important concession from Donald Trump's administration: the States agreed that only future military assistance that they can provide to Ukraine after signing the agreement will be counted towards their contribution to the fund.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal recently officially confirmed that the White House had indeed abandoned its demand to include tens of billions of dollars in aid provided since February 24, 2022 in the agreement.