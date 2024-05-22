Armenian PM accuses two states of helping Azerbaijan in Karabakh war

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced the involvement of at least two CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Ed.] countries in helping Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh war.

In 2020, our allies participated in the preparations for the war. Not on our side. I know two CSTO countries that participated in the preparation for war against us, emphasіsed the Prime Minister of Armenia.

At the same time, he refused to name which countries he accuses of assisting Azerbaijan in the war over Karabakh.

He says neither Armenia nor Azerbaijan can imagine an actual peace agreement because they do not know what it should be.

Pashinyan emphasised that the situation is similar to flights into space, which once seemed incredible.

Pashinyan also noted that signing the document between Yerevan and Baku delineating the border section is a sign of great luck.

He believes the delimitation must occur following the 1976 topographical map of the General Staff of the USSR Armed Forces.

In turn, the speaker of the Armenian parliament, Alen Simonyan, said that the republic is interested in negotiations with Azerbaijan.

He noted that the dialogue between Yerevan and Baku in the framework of negotiations on a peace agreement continues.

What is known about Pashinyan's accusation of Azerbaijan in preparation for further war

In February of this year, the Prime Minister of Armenia stated that Azerbaijan plans to launch military operations on the border with the aim of further escalation and waging a large-scale war.

Our analysis shows that Azerbaijan wants to start military operations in some areas of the border with the prospect of turning the military escalation into a full-scale war against Armenia... This intention can be read in all statements and actions of Azerbaijan, Pashinyan stated.

Yerevan is concerned that Azerbaijan, emboldened by success in Karabash, may invade Armenian territory to create a land bridge to the exclave of Nakhchivan.