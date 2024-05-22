Armenian PM accuses two states of helping Azerbaijan in Karabakh war
Category
World
Publication date

Armenian PM accuses two states of helping Azerbaijan in Karabakh war

Nikol Pashinyan
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced the involvement of at least two CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Ed.] countries in helping Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh war.

Pashinyan accuses the CSTO of helping Azerbaijan in the Karabakh war

In 2020, our allies participated in the preparations for the war. Not on our side. I know two CSTO countries that participated in the preparation for war against us, emphasіsed the Prime Minister of Armenia.

At the same time, he refused to name which countries he accuses of assisting Azerbaijan in the war over Karabakh.

He says neither Armenia nor Azerbaijan can imagine an actual peace agreement because they do not know what it should be.

Pashinyan emphasised that the situation is similar to flights into space, which once seemed incredible.

Pashinyan also noted that signing the document between Yerevan and Baku delineating the border section is a sign of great luck.

He believes the delimitation must occur following the 1976 topographical map of the General Staff of the USSR Armed Forces.

In turn, the speaker of the Armenian parliament, Alen Simonyan, said that the republic is interested in negotiations with Azerbaijan.

He noted that the dialogue between Yerevan and Baku in the framework of negotiations on a peace agreement continues.

What is known about Pashinyan's accusation of Azerbaijan in preparation for further war

In February of this year, the Prime Minister of Armenia stated that Azerbaijan plans to launch military operations on the border with the aim of further escalation and waging a large-scale war.

Our analysis shows that Azerbaijan wants to start military operations in some areas of the border with the prospect of turning the military escalation into a full-scale war against Armenia... This intention can be read in all statements and actions of Azerbaijan, Pashinyan stated.

Yerevan is concerned that Azerbaijan, emboldened by success in Karabash, may invade Armenian territory to create a land bridge to the exclave of Nakhchivan.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Prime Minister of Armenia responded to accusations of Russia
Nikol Pashinyan
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Armenian Prime Minister condemned Putin for "politicising" EAEU
Nikol Pashinyan
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Armenian PM Pashinyan says his country is not an ally of Russia in a war against Ukraine
Nikol Pashinyan

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?