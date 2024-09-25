The scandalous head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Serhiy Lavrov does not hide his indignation at the fact that the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continues successfully on the territory of the aggressor country of Russia. Moreover, many members of the UN support the counteroffensive of Ukrainian soldiers.

Lavrov could not get anything from the UN General Assembly

The Russian diplomat cynically complains that representatives of the leadership of the United Nations "prefer to remain silent" about the operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, during which the Ukrainians are allegedly using Western weapons.

According to journalists, Putin's henchman harshly "ran over" the UN leadership before participating in the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

Lavrov again shamelessly began to lie that Ukrainian soldiers "attack civilian objects", but did not provide any evidence.

...I did not hear the voice of the UN representatives who are responsible for human rights, including, of course, the Secretary General (Antonio Guterres, — editor), — Sergei Lavrov complains. Share

The Russian diplomat is also dissatisfied with the fact that representatives of the leadership of the Office of the UN Commissioner for Human Rights prepared a standard "disclaimer" for the press: "We are now studying all this information, we are generally for everything good and against everything bad."

What did Zelensky talk about at the UN

The Ukrainian leader spoke during the meeting of the UN Security Council on September 24.

The head of state drew attention to the fact that Russia is committing an international crime that cannot be justified.

We know that some people in the world want to talk to Putin. We know that. Meet, talk, communicate. But what exactly can they hear from him? That he is upset because we are exercising our right to protect our people? Or that he wants to continue the war and terror just so that no one thinks he was wrong. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

According to the President of Ukraine, the war cannot be calmed down by talks — concrete actions are needed.