The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. Will NATO join the mission?

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said it was currently unlikely that the Alliance would participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine after the ceasefire, suggesting that this could have implications for NATO's future defense of its territory.
Points of attention
- NATO Secretary General Rutte underlines the complexities surrounding NATO's potential participation in the peacekeeping mission, with the possibility of NATO allies being involved.
- The determination of NATO's role in the peacekeeping mission will depend on the nature of the peace agreement, with various proposals from different countries contributing to the decision-making process.
Rutte explained why NATO will not join the peacekeeping mission
Journalists wondered what exactly the Alliance's participation might look like if peacekeepers were sent to Ukraine.
According to Mark Rutte, this is a difficult issue at the moment because it will probably not involve NATO as such.
As Rutte noted, in this sense, we need to coordinate and interact — this applies to Italian proposals, British-French ideas, and some ideas of German leader Olaf Scholz.
