The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. Will NATO join the mission?
Publication date

Rutte explained why NATO will not join the peacekeeping mission
Source:  NV

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said it was currently unlikely that the Alliance would participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine after the ceasefire, suggesting that this could have implications for NATO's future defense of its territory.

  • NATO Secretary General Rutte underlines the complexities surrounding NATO's potential participation in the peacekeeping mission, with the possibility of NATO allies being involved.
  • The determination of NATO's role in the peacekeeping mission will depend on the nature of the peace agreement, with various proposals from different countries contributing to the decision-making process.

Journalists wondered what exactly the Alliance's participation might look like if peacekeepers were sent to Ukraine.

According to Mark Rutte, this is a difficult issue at the moment because it will probably not involve NATO as such.

It's unlikely. But it could be NATO allies that would be involved. And that always means that it would affect NATO territory. It could also have implications for the defense of NATO territory in the future.

As Rutte noted, in this sense, we need to coordinate and interact — this applies to Italian proposals, British-French ideas, and some ideas of German leader Olaf Scholz.

And then, I think, the best moment to determine which approach is best is when we know what a peace agreement looks like," the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

