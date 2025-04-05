Zelensky shamed the US for its reaction to Russia's strike on Kryvyi Rih

As Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky frankly admitted, he is "unpleasantly surprised" by the reaction of the US Embassy, which did not use the word "Russian" in its response to the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih.

Zelenskyy publicly addressed the US

The President of Ukraine spoke about the children who were killed by a Russian ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih.

Three-year-old Timofiy, unfortunately, died today in the hospital. Seven-year-old Radyslav. Arina, who will also be 7 forever. Nine-year-old Herman. Fifteen-year-old Danylo. Fifteen-year-old Nikita. Fifteen-year-old Alina. Konstantin, who will be 16 forever. Nikita is 17 years old. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

In addition, 9 more adults were killed in the city by the Russian strike. Against this background, the Ukrainian leader expressed condolences to all relatives and friends.

The Russian army also used drones in a new attack on Kryvyi Rih during a rescue operation. The drone strike injured 7 people and killed one person.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, it is extremely important that this Russian strike does not go unnoticed by the world. He thanked everyone who did not remain silent.