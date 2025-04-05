As Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky frankly admitted, he is "unpleasantly surprised" by the reaction of the US Embassy, which did not use the word "Russian" in its response to the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian leader expressed condolences to the families and friends of the victims, stressing the importance of acknowledging the role of Russia in the tragic events.
- Zelensky's bold response serves as a reminder of the harsh realities of war and the necessity of speaking truthfully and courageously in the face of adversity.
Zelenskyy publicly addressed the US
The President of Ukraine spoke about the children who were killed by a Russian ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih.
In addition, 9 more adults were killed in the city by the Russian strike. Against this background, the Ukrainian leader expressed condolences to all relatives and friends.
The Russian army also used drones in a new attack on Kryvyi Rih during a rescue operation. The drone strike injured 7 people and killed one person.
According to Volodymyr Zelensky, it is extremely important that this Russian strike does not go unnoticed by the world. He thanked everyone who did not remain silent.
