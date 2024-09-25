This is impossible. Peskov reacted cynically to Zelensky's demand
This is impossible. Peskov reacted cynically to Zelensky's demand

Peskov
Source:  online.ua

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmytro Peskov, Ukraine's intention to force Russia to make peace is an "absolutely fatal mistake" and it is, they say, impossible to do.

Points of attention

  • Russia has made it clear that it does not want to end the war against Ukraine, despite the calls of Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
  • The speech of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi at the UN provoked a sharp reaction from the Putin regime.
  • Zelensky calls on Ukraine's allies to take specific decisions and actions.

Russia does not hide that it wants to continue the war against Ukraine

As you know, during a meeting of the UN Security Council, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky drew attention to the fact that Russian dictator Volodymyr Putin has violated so many international norms and rules that he will not stop on his own.

That is why, according to the president of Ukraine, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation can only be forced to make peace.

However, such a statement and demand of Volodymyr Zelenskyi angered Kremlin spokesman Dmytro Peskov.

Such a position is a fatal mistake, it is a deep mistake, — Putin's henchman cynically noted.

Moreover, he traditionally began to threaten the consequences for the Ukrainian authorities.

It is impossible to force Russia to make peace. Russia is actually a supporter of peace, but with the condition of ensuring the foundations of its security and fulfilling the tasks facing the SVO (this is how Russia calls the war against Ukraine — ed.). But without achieving these goals, it is impossible to force Russia, said Peskov.

Zelensky's speech at the UN — key points

The President of Ukraine made a powerful address to the international community during the UN Security Council meeting on September 24.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi reminded that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation is committing an international crime that cannot be justified.

In addition, the Ukrainian leader added that some people in the world want to talk to Putin.

We know that. Meet, talk, communicate. But what exactly can they hear from him? That he is upset because we are exercising our right to protect our people? Or that he wants to continue the war and terror just so that no one thinks he was wrong.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

According to Zelenskyi, the war cannot be calmed down by talks. That is why he calls on Ukraine's allies to take specific decisions and actions.

