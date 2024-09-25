This is impossible. Peskov reacted cynically to Zelensky's demand

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmytro Peskov, Ukraine's intention to force Russia to make peace is an "absolutely fatal mistake" and it is, they say, impossible to do.
Points of attention
- Russia has made it clear that it does not want to end the war against Ukraine, despite the calls of Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
- The speech of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi at the UN provoked a sharp reaction from the Putin regime.
- Zelensky calls on Ukraine's allies to take specific decisions and actions.
Russia does not hide that it wants to continue the war against Ukraine
As you know, during a meeting of the UN Security Council, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky drew attention to the fact that Russian dictator Volodymyr Putin has violated so many international norms and rules that he will not stop on his own.
That is why, according to the president of Ukraine, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation can only be forced to make peace.
However, such a statement and demand of Volodymyr Zelenskyi angered Kremlin spokesman Dmytro Peskov.
Moreover, he traditionally began to threaten the consequences for the Ukrainian authorities.
Zelensky's speech at the UN — key points
The President of Ukraine made a powerful address to the international community during the UN Security Council meeting on September 24.
Volodymyr Zelenskyi reminded that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation is committing an international crime that cannot be justified.
In addition, the Ukrainian leader added that some people in the world want to talk to Putin.
According to Zelenskyi, the war cannot be calmed down by talks. That is why he calls on Ukraine's allies to take specific decisions and actions.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-