Sergei Ryabkov, Putin's henchman and deputy foreign minister of the Russian Federation, said that all of Russia should prepare for a prolonged confrontation with the United States.

The conflict between Russia and the United States may escalate sharply

British journalists draw attention to the fact that the full-scale war that Russia has launched against Ukraine has provoked the most serious confrontation between Russia and the West since the Caribbean crisis of 1962.

What is important to understand is that politicians and diplomats from the entourage of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin do not deny this fact.

Thus, Serhii Ryabkov recently began to claim that the conflict is currently in its most dangerous phase.

According to a Russian diplomat who deals with arms control and relations with Washington, the Kremlin has no illusions left.

He also added that Moscow cannot ignore the "bipartisan anti-Russian consensus" in the United States.

The Kremlin has already appealed to all Russians

It is important to understand that Serhiy Ryabkov did not just express dissatisfaction with what is happening in the relations between Moscow and Washington.

He also began to insist that absolutely all of Russia should start preparing "for a long-term confrontation with this country."

We are ready for it in every sense. We are sending all the warning signals to our adversary so that he does not underestimate our determination, — Putin's henchman cynically stated. Share

It is also worth recalling that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation himself warned the West last week that Moscow may use nuclear weapons if it is hit by conventional missiles.