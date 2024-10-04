Watch: Another oil storage facility is on fire in Russia

On the night of October 4, a large-scale fire broke out in the Perm region of the Russian Federation at a base for storing petroleum products. The authorities of the Russian Federation have not yet disclosed the causes and consequences.

Large-scale fire in Russia on October 4 — the first details

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation claims that the fire spread to fuel containers. It is important to understand that the fire broke out in the industrial zone of the village of Osentsi.

It is there that a 10,000-square-meter private storage base for oil products is burning.

Neither the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation nor the local authorities have yet revealed the cause of the fire.

According to the latest data, they managed to contain the fire, but firefighting continues.

The consequences and casualties are currently unknown.

In addition, it is emphasized that more than 60 specialists and 19 pieces of equipment work on site.

Later, the Ministry of Emergency Situations began to assure that no one was injured as a result of the fire.

Photo: open sources

What is known about the drone attack in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation

According to Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Center for countering disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, the ammunition arsenal of the Main Directorate of Missile and Artillery Weapons of the Ministry of Defense of Russia was recently attacked by Ukrainian forces.

It was located in the settlement of Kotlubany, Volgograd region.

What is important to understand is that part of the Iranian ballistics, as well as the launchers for them, were stored there.

In addition, Russian mass media reported on the explosions in Kotluban and the "arrival" of the weapons warehouse of the Russian army.

A fire broke out there, and local residents complained about the detonation.