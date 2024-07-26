Large-scale "bavovna" in Crimea and Russia — the first videos of explosions and fires

On the night of July 26, explosions rang out in various regions of Crimea occupied by Russia. Shortly before that, a ballistic threat was declared. The Rostov and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation were also under attack.

What is known about "bavovna" in the occupied Crimea

According to local residents, they heard the first loud explosions in Novofedorivka, Okunivka and Simferopol.

Subsequently, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel published a video of the confirmation.

There was also information about a fire at the Saki airfield in Novofedorivka.

In addition, it is indicated that the detonation of ammunition began there.

Subsequently, powerful explosions rang out in the Okunivka region and in Simferopol.

And in Sevastopol, which was occupied by the Russian occupiers, the local authorities reported an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle.

A new drone attack on Russia on July 26 — what is known

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has already made a statement, which traditionally declares that it was able to allegedly repulse the blow.

The enemy agency adds that an attack using unmanned aerial vehicles was carried out last night against objects on the territory of the Russian Federation.

In addition, it is emphasized that four UAVs were intercepted and destroyed by regular air defense systems over the Rostov Region and two over the Kursk Region.

Despite this, Russian Telegram channels publish dozens of videos with the consequences of drone attacks.

On them, you can see large-scale fires in the Rostov region, which still cannot be contained.

Also, the Ministry of Emergencies of the Russian Federation announces an explosion at a gas production enterprise in Yanao, but this incident is in no way related to the drone attack.

There was an explosion in the condensate processing plant. The fire is contained, open burning is contained. The fire was given the II degree of complexity, the report says. Share

According to the latest data, one person died, 8 were injured.